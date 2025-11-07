November's School of Jazz Guest DJs Luca Morales and Emmet Bell

Since graduating from Everett High School last spring, Luca Morales and Emmet Bell have moved on to college. To celebrate and reconnect, these two buddies from high school jazz band stopped in to guest DJ a School of Jazz show at the KNKX Seattle studios.

As musicians, Bell is primarily a trombone player and Morales emphasizes the baritone saxophone. Both say that playing other instruments helps them find new ways to express their artistic selves. The pair had a great time studying jazz together in Everett High School, where they were mentored by band director Megan Vinther.

Morales and Bell brought a variety of jazz styles and eras to their song selections as School of Jazz guest DJs.

Along with the hot club swing of Django Reinhardt and the bossa nova of Astrud Gilberto, Bell brought a beautiful live ballad from trombone master J.J. Johnson. Morales, meanwhile, honored his Puerto Rican roots with a Latin number from the Alfred Jazz Ensemble.

He also selected “Don’t Let It Happen Here,” a decidedly political song from bassist and bandleader Charles Mingus. The song features spoken word inspired by Martin Niemöller's anti-Nazi poem, "First they came..."

“I think a lot of us, including myself, we’re guilty of not speaking out at the right time sometimes," Morales said.

These two musicians also shared about their experience attending Seattle Jazz Fellowship’s jam session, led by iconic Northwest trumpeter Thomas Marriott. At first, they jammed on the Clifford Brown standard, "Sandu," which was pretty comfortable for them. Then Marriott called the horn players back up onstage to play “The Theme” by Miles Davis—at backbreaking speeds.

“It took me a second to realize we were playing it at 240 beats per minute,” Morales said. “I’m not afraid to admit I was scared.”

Eventually, the friends settled down, realizing the stakes were relatively low, and enjoyed their trial by fire on the Fellowship stage. Morales said the experience was a great lesson.

“I went up to Thomas after and I thanked him for throwing us into that,” he said.

Today, Bell and Morales are throwing themselves into a different sort of new challenge—their first year of college. Bell is a freshman at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, where he studies music education and trombone performance. Morales began his studies at Bellevue College; he’ll be looking for jazz opportunities while also playing baseball for the school.

Enjoy this hour of jazz from a pair of bright young men who are spinning a passion for music and improvisation into promising futures.

What instrument do you play and why?

Bell: My main, and my favorite instrument I play, is trombone. I remember seeing teachers or musicians playing trombone, and it always stood out to me. Then one Christmas, I went to my grandparents' house and learned that both my uncles had played trombone through middle school and high school. After learning that, I figured it was the right path for me. Eventually, I was gifted a trombone that my uncle played, and I have loved it ever since.

Because of this, I think I’ve felt more connected to the instrument and music in general. This has also helped inspire me to always be working on my craft and to strive to be the best I can. However, I do play a couple other instruments, and I can confidently say I play trumpet, trombone, euphonium, tuba, flute, guitar, bass, banjo, and ukulele. Being able to play all of these instruments has been so much fun and has given me many new experiences I wouldn’t have had playing only trombone. And because I want to a music educator, having these experiences is something I will never take for granted, and I know I will need them in the future.

Morales: I play baritone saxophone. The reason I play baritone saxophone is because I believe it is truly an underrated instrument, especially for soloing. It adds so much to the sound of combos and big bands, and it seems to go unnoticed. I also just love low woodwinds, so it just fits my taste as it is.

What is your all-time favorite jazz piece?

Bell: There are so many notable pieces that I want to talk about, but my favorite has to be, “The Shiek of Araby” played by Wynton Marsalis’ Sextet at Jazz in Marciac 2009. The first time I heard this recording I was hooked. I loved how they start with a sparse solo at the beginning, and how it slowly grows. The different solos add so much character to this tune, and they all pull your ear in to listen closely. They end with the melody, which has so much style and character, it makes you want to hear them play it again! Not only is this tune so creative, but the whole concert encapsulates New Orleans style jazz so well, making you want to dance along with each tune. On a day I don’t know what to listen to, this recording always sparks my creativity!

Morales: Although it is a difficult decision, I'll have to pick my favorite jazz piece of all time to be "Jam-A-Ditty." Specifically, when it was played by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. It was the first song with a solo I learned by ear (Joe Temperly on baritone saxophone). I also really love the version of "Hey Lock" by Gary Smulyan and Frank Basile, as it really highlights the solo abilities of the baritone saxophone.

Who is your jazz hero?

Bell: My jazz hero has to be Wynton Marsalis. Although I didn’t know about Wynton until only a few years ago, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about his creativity and intentionality with all musical aspects in the music he produces. The main reason I listen to him is there’s something to learn from all the tunes he picks and plays. There are so many old recordings of him playing or talking for all kinds of events, and it’s always so interesting and inspiring to listen to his words of wisdom. The other reason I look up to him is because of all the great musicians he plays with. All the different people I’ve found through him have expanded my tastes and been very impactful on my musical journey.

Morales: My jazz hero has to be Gary Smulyan. Ever since I discovered him, it has been a non-stop grind to get better. I just really love his playing style, tone, and just the way he plays overall. He's truly an inspiration and I really wish more people knew of him.

Why jazz?

Bell: Throughout high school, jazz has been a huge thing that my friends, family, and I, have been able to focus our time and creativity towards. I think if you were to ask our band director about it, she would tell you that we were always in the band room talking about jazz, or asking for help with another gig coming up.

With a common interest like this, we have been to so many different shows and events together. Each time we either learn something new from it, or just enjoy time with each other. Everybody is always thinking about how we can improve, and it lights a spark that keeps us pushing to try our best and continue to grow. Even if it’s just a performance out in the rain, in the cold, or for a local event, we always find a way to take music as a challenge, and learn to enjoy it. However, this does mean I am always very busy focusing on the next thing to do, which means my parents are involved with my musical journey whether they like it or not. They have always been very supportive and helpful in making me be as successful as I can and I’m extremely thankful for everything they’ve done.

Morales: To be honest, I've never really asked myself "WHY?" I think jazz just started popping up around me little by little, and I ended up growing a passion for playing it. Hearing kids from different schools being able to absolutely shred over tunes with ease was also what made my drive go up. I wanted to be a standout player, which, as a baritone saxophonist, is pretty hard. So, I really have to grind and put a lot of time into mastering the instrument and the craft as a whole.