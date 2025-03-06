School of Jazz guest DJ for March: Shane Nelson

Shane Nelson, a 16-year-old trumpeter from Olympia, is relatively new to jazz. He joined the jazz band at Capital High School just a year ago, but he said, “once I started playing with the big band I figured out that this was something I wanted to do with my time more than anything else.”

Nelson is a quick learner— earning a top position with his band and growing more confident in his solos. He's also been getting personal instruction at Olympia's Tuned In Academy. “There’s nothing like playing with a band that sounds great,” he said.

For this KNKX School of Jazz guest DJ show, Nelson brought plenty of music from his favorite trumpet players. Miles Davis, Maynard Ferguson, and his personal hero Chet Baker — all contribute to his set list.

Noting Baker’s melodic skills, Nelson explained his appreciation for the two sides of the artist, “the way he plays and the way he sings are so similar, and he’s great at both!”

Nelson also shared his strong feelings about how to perform one of the great trumpet features in jazz, the Benny Golson composition “I Remember Clifford” for trumpeter Clifford Brown.

Brown died tragically in a car accident at the age of 25, but Nelson believes the tribute song should be played as a celebration rather than with anger and sorrow.

He recalled a performance of the song at a jazz festival where one of the adjudicators didn’t appreciate his approach. “The judge came up on stage and played through the start of the piece, but he played it loud and angry. Then he asks me why I didn’t play it like that.”

Choosing a more peaceful performance on his trumpet, Nelson offered that “yes, Clifford died at a young age, but we should remember him for what he did and not be angry that he was gone so fast.”

As an example, Nelson shared Dizzy Gillespie’s beautiful recording of the ballad. “He builds, builds, builds… and then resolves. I love the way Dizzy does this!”

There’s plenty of beauty, passion and love in Nelson’s guest DJ show. You’re sure to enjoy the peaceful, melodic, instantly appealing jazz he shares with KNKX listeners.

Which instrument do you play and why?

Since 5th grade I have played the trumpet. I still play to this day because of its versatility across volumes, tones, genres and more as well as its beautiful culture and history in jazz.

What’s your all-time favorite jazz piece?

My all-time favorite jazz piece has to be "Autumn Leaves" because of how simple but effective the chord changes are and because it’s such a widely known piece, which makes it very easy to jam to.

Who is your jazz hero?

My jazz hero, as reflected in the playlist, is Chet Baker. His tone is smooth and versatile, and his improvisation is so melodic. Any jazz song he touches, he does justice to.

Why jazz?

As much as I like writing and listening to jazz, there's nothing like playing jazz with a small or large group. I’ve played other genres with different groups of people, but nothing hits the same as jazz when you’re playing it.

Shane's playlist:

