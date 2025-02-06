School of Jazz guest DJ for February: Leo Nakamura

Leo Nakamura, senior trombone player in the Edmonds-Woodway High School jazz band, brought a passion and knowledge to KNKX as the School of Jazz guest DJ for February. He also brought a lot of great jazz.

Nakamura included “Face It Here It Is” by trombone icon Al Grey, laughing “there’s just this one double-time figure that I just… I cannot wrap my head around how he even thought of that in the moment!”

But the 18-year-old is a quick-thinking musician himself. “I do mostly arranging,” Nakamura said, occasionally composing his own music. Most recently, he’s been “working on a big band chart of (Benny Golson’s composition) ‘Fair Weather’ in the style of a bossa nova.”

Saxophonist Stan Getz provides the Brazilian music in Nakamura’s playlist. From the classic Getz/Gilberto album, he chose “Para Machucar Meu Coração” rather than the massive hit “Girl from Ipanema. “There’s just something about his voice… it just works in that range. Really pleasing.”

Discussing his own evolution as a musician, Nakamura pointed to his comfort in standing up to play a solo. “I’ve definitely become more on an open person, more extroverted because of band,” he explained. “Standing up for a solo was pretty terrifying, compare that to now where I… well, I still get a little nervous.”

At the heart of Nakamura’s show is the One O’Clock Jazz Band’s recording of “Dizzyland.” He called them, “pretty much the best jazz students at the University of North Texas.” His private teacher and "main influence, probably" for his sound is trombonist Conner Eisenmenger, a UNT alumnus.

Recalling the band's recent concert at Seattle’s Roosevelt High School, Nakamura remembers them as “the best jazz band that I’ve ever heard in person. Every single one of the people in that band is just crazy!”

Nakamura hopes to join that band one day. Planning to pursue a double-major in jazz and business administration, he shared that he was leaving the next day for Denton, Texas to audition for the UNT jazz band.

KNKX wishes Leo Nakamura the best of luck in his jazz future. Listen to his show to hear some of the first steps on his musical journey.

Which instrument do you play and why?

I primarily play the trombone. I really like to play the trombone because I feel like it gives me a different way to express my voice than any other instrument. I also like it because it feels like a challenge. Music was never something that came easily for me. I remember seeing all the five-year-old prodigies on YouTube, wishing that I could play like that. Now, I look back and realize that one of the parts of playing trombone that I enjoy the most is working hard and seeing progress.

What's your all-time favorite jazz piece?

I love a lot of different jazz pieces, so it’s hard to narrow it down to just one song. One piece that I’ve always really loved is “My One and Only Love” by Johnny Hartman and John Coltrane. I really like Johnny Hartman’s voice, and Coltrane’s chorus at the top adds to the vibe too.

Who is your jazz hero?

My jazz hero at the moment is definitely Freddie Hubbard. I recommend listening to his album First Light.

Why jazz?

I love jazz because of the freedom it grants me to express myself. Learning how to play jazz is like learning a new language and to make progress is one of the most satisfying things for me.

Leo's playlist:

