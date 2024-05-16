These Kitsap County venues offer a unique jazz and blues experience

Kitsap County is home to several unique local venues that have been long-time staples in the area. Not only can you find good food or wine, but you can also catch live jazz and blues music played by artists from the Puget Sound region.



Bremerton

If it’s jazz you're looking for, on Monday nights you’ll want to head to Brother Don's Bar & Grill, a family-owned restaurant on Kitsap Way near Oyster Bay. Established in 1978, Brother Don’s is proud of its grilled cheese sandwiches and offering “Music Often.”

For the past two decades, Brother Don’s has supported and presented live music. Their live music offerings returned after a pandemic hiatus, filling the band corner regularly, sometimes six days a week. For the past three years, Brother Don’s has won the Reader’s Choice Award from WestSound Magazine for Best Live Music Venue.

David Rowe / Daggerdrose Creations Chris Bickley Jazz, led by Chris Bickley on saxophone, perform at Brother Don's on Monday, May 13, 2024.

The Monday jazz lineup features Chris Bickley on saxophone and a variety of Northwest players joining him each week. On Tuesday nights, take in a blues jam led by the Tim Hall Band.

Find the latest music schedule on Brother Don’s website including weekend shows, and more local jazz, blues, country and rock musicians.



Keyport

Known for its naval station and undersea activities, Keyport is also home to a popular Mexican restaurant with live music every Friday night.

Head 11 miles up the road from downtown Bremerton and you’ll find Casa Mexico. Serving up traditional Mexican cuisine, the restaurant has presented a consistent schedule of top players from Seattle, Tacoma and the West Sound for the past seven years.

The live music starts at 6 p.m. and runs to 9 p.m. Catch drummer Glenn Young leading his trio on the 1st and 3rd Fridays. They cover swing, Latin, contemporary and mainstream jazz styles with rotating musicians including bassists Osama Affifi and Paul Black.

Enjoy live music and a side of salsa any Friday night to spice up your weekend.

Poulsbo

Poulsbo, 20 miles north of Bremerton and known as “Little Norway,” is going big with live blues and jazz this year.

After the organizers behind the new Poulsbo Blues and Jazz Festival (PB&J) quickly sold out the inaugural February event, they started booking more shows to meet demand throughout the year.

Holly Evans-White / Cellar Cat Pianist Jonas Myers and singer LaVon Hardison perform at Cellar Cat in Kingston, Washington.

The 2024 PB&J Concert Series currently includes four shows at The Slippery Pig Brewery. The ticketed events guarantee a seat at the brewpub, with food available to order. Two shows, Lady A on June 1 and John Primer on August 22, are sold out.

The Slippery Pig is also home to other live music nights, including an occasional performance by the Hardmode Jazz Quartet. Check their website for upcoming events.

Kingston

A 40-minute drive north of Bremerton is Cellar Cat, another Kitsap County jazz destination. The wine bar, music venue, art gallery and piano bar host a variety of Northwest musicians every Thursday through Sunday nights.

Many Seattle artists are no strangers to hopping the Edmonds-Kingston Ferry to play for the local audience. Cellar Cat has hosted Francesco Crosara, Birch Pereira, Bill Anschell, Stephanie Porter, Greta Matassa, Dmitri Matheny, Lavon Hardison and many others.

The intimate setting offers the opportunity to meet other music fans and make new friends. The owners’ motto of “Be Here Meow” drives the carefully curated experience of wine, live jazz and merriment. Set times vary so check Cellar Cat’s calendar before heading over.

