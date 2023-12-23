Donate
Jazz Port Townsend's All Star Big Band and Chuck Deardorf tribute

KNKX Public Radio | By Parker Miles Blohm
Published December 23, 2023 at 4:46 AM PST
A large group of musicians perform on a dark stage.
Parker Miles Blohm
/
KNKX
The final performance from Saturday's show included the Centrum All Star Big Band, led by Artistic Director John Clayton, and several guest appearances from trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, guitarist Miles Okazaki, vocalist René Marie and more.

Centrum's Jazz Port Townsend is a week-long celebration of all things jazz. Held annually at the end of July, the festival brings musicians from across the country to Fort Worden State Park in Port Townsend, Wash.

The weeklong education workshop leads up to a three-day festival featuring performances by faculty members and workshop participants. The festival takes place in both clubs around town and on the main stage in the McCurdy Pavilion.

This year, KNKX recorded Saturday's set featuring a supergroup of workshop educators, Centrum's All Star Big Band and a loving tribute to educator and musician Chuck Deardorf.

Jazz Jazz Port TownsendCentrumJohn ClaytonChuck DeardorfTia FullerTerell Stafford
