Jazz Port Townsend's All Star Big Band and Chuck Deardorf tribute

Centrum's Jazz Port Townsend is a week-long celebration of all things jazz. Held annually at the end of July, the festival brings musicians from across the country to Fort Worden State Park in Port Townsend, Wash.

The weeklong education workshop leads up to a three-day festival featuring performances by faculty members and workshop participants. The festival takes place in both clubs around town and on the main stage in the McCurdy Pavilion.

This year, KNKX recorded Saturday's set featuring a supergroup of workshop educators, Centrum's All Star Big Band and a loving tribute to educator and musician Chuck Deardorf.