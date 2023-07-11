Sip a pint and groove with live jazz at these Washington breweries

Jazz saxophonist Steve Lacy is credited with saying, “Jazz is like wine. When it is new, it is only for the experts, but when it gets older, everybody wants it.”

True as that may be, several western Washington breweries regularly host live jazz, suggesting beer is just as complementary to the American artform.

If you’re looking to sip a pint and groove to some swingin’ hi-hat, check out these five breweries located from Bellingham to Beacon Hill.

Kulshan Brewing Company

The award-winning Kulshan Brewing Company opened in Bellingham in 2012 and now has three taphouse locations. The Sunnyland taphouse and Trackside Beer Garden both host regular jazz performances.

New as of 2022, the Trackside Beer Garden is an outdoor space with seating, beer taps, food trucks and large music stage. Starting last year, Trackside began their annual all-day Jazz on Tap event held in late June. This year’s event featured a six band line-up performing a variety of jazz styles.

For an intimate, indoor listening experience, Kulshan’s Sunnyland taproom puts on live music, including jazz, weekly on Sunday and Monday nights.

Aslan Brewing Company

Live jazz is a staple at another Bellingham brewery, Aslan Brewing Company, known for their all-organic beer. Founded in 2014, Aslan has three taphouses, but it’s The Depot location that hosts jazz every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

The origins of this jazz event stem from a beer collaboration Aslan did with 7-piece Seattle soul band, The Dip. After creating a beer for the group’s album release, they continued collaborating with Mark Hunter, The Dip’s bassist.

“It happened really organically,” said Tim Thomas, general manager of The Depot.

When Hunter approached Aslan about a weekly jazz night, they jumped on board. The Tuesday jazz night often features Hunter, as well as a rotating cast of faces that trickle in to jam or sit in with the presenting combo.

Five years ago, Aslan opened The Depot as a place to showcase their more niche beers alongside their favorite wine, cider and beer from other breweries. Inside, there’s a speakeasy vibe and corner stage for music. Outside, a large patio allows the musicians and patrons to move outdoors, weather permitting, and enjoy the vibe beneath the sky and string lights.

Ravenna Brewing Company

Founded in 2016, Ravenna Brewing Company is nestled in the family-oriented North Seattle Ravenna community. In 2021, they built out “The Conservatory,” a dedicated events space next door where they host private events as well as public live music.

Inside the gray brick and barrel-lined space, Ravenna Brewing hosts jazz every second Wednesday from 7 until 9 p.m. A quartet with Brennan Carter on trumpet, saxophonist Neil Welch, Julian Wiseman on bass, and drummer Evan Woodle regularly performs.

Cara Kuhlman / KNKX A jazz quartet performs monthly in "The Conservatory," an event space at Ravenna Brewing in Seattle.

“Brennan approached us a few years ago about coming and playing with his combo, and we said ‘definitely,’” said Frieda Cohan, events director at Ravenna Brewing.

Like Hunter, who proposed a jazz night at Aslan Brewing, Carter is also a member of The Dip.

According to Cahon, the free jazz night has been a neighborhood hit at the brewery, which offers about a dozen original beers on-tap, as well as non-alcoholic beverages, rotating food trucks, and fruity alcoholic slushies in the summertime.

Métier Brewing Company

As one of the few Black-owned breweries in Washington with a taphouse in Seattle’s historically Black Central District neighborhood, Métier Brewing Company makes a point of supporting jazz at two of their three taprooms.

William Muñoz Photo / Métier Brewing Company Singer Gail Pettis performs at Métier Brewing Company's Cherry Street taphouse.

Métier’s Cherry Street taphouse is only a few blocks away from Jackson Street, a longtime hub for jazz in Seattle. Métier Brewing CEO Rodney Hines said he is mindful about that proximity.

"You have the history of live jazz, that had legends playing in those spaces, local legends like Quincy Jones and others,” Hines said.

It’s a legacy his brewery is reimagining. At their beer production hub in Woodinville, Métier offers a Latin jazz night every fourth Sunday, and hosts Seattle artists like EntreMundos Quarteto.

Every first Thursday at Cherry Street, Métier hosts local live jazz, as well as world and folk music, in partnership with Northwest Folklife. Past performers include Gail Pettis, Elnah Jordan, Evan Flory-Barnes, and others.

Known for their award-winning coconut porter, Métier was founded by Hines and Todd Herriott in 2018. Métier’s menu includes a wide selection of beverages, including their barrel-aged “Old Man Brew,” which mimics the bittersweet flavors of a Black Manhattan and, according to Hines, pairs perfectly with a night of jazz.

Perihelion Brewery

Serving beer brewed onsite with a full kitchen, Perihelion Brewery has been a popular third place for Beacon Hill locals since it opened in 2016.

Live jazz makes an appearance, too. Every week on Tuesday, and sometimes Thursday and Sunday, Perihelion presents live music in their bright front room, including jazz artists like Swing Low Indigo. Occasionally, bands also entertain guests outside on the wrap-around patio.

With a menu that has everything from burgers to a pork belly bahn mi and a substantial tap list, a trip to Perihelion is a good bet for any beer-loving jazz fan.

What did we miss?

Let us know about another local brewery + live jazz pairing by emailing outreach@knkx.org.