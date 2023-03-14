© 2023 Pacific Public Media
Jazz

The 2022 Earshot Jazz Golden Ear Awards

KNKX Public Radio | By Robin Lloyd
Published March 14, 2023 at 3:00 AM PDT
Jacqueline Tabor with Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra
Jim Levitt
/
Jacqueline Tabor with members of the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra. Tabor received the 2022 award for Northwest Vocalist of the Year at the Earshot Jazz Golden Ear Awards on Monday night.

Monday night at Seattle's Royal Room, the Earshot Jazz Golden Ear Awards recognized outstanding local musical talent from the past year.

Since 1990, the member-supported arts organization has celebrated the accomplishments of local jazz artists and members of the jazz community with an annual awards event.

Founded in 1984, Earshot Jazz has presented over 3,000 concerts, distributed 1 million monthly magazines, and provided educational opportunities for 45,000 students of all ages. Their mission is to "cultivate a vibrant jazz community," and to preserve the legacy and encourage the progression of the art form of jazz.

KNKX congratulates the 2022 Golden Ear Award winners:
Robin Lloyd
Originally from Detroit, Robin Lloyd has been presenting jazz, blues and Latin jazz on public radio for nearly 40 years. She's a member of the Jazz Education Network and the Jazz Journalists Association.
