Jazz
School Of Jazz Guest DJ
Since 2005, KNKX's School of Jazz has provided mentorship, learning and performance opportunities to Western Washington middle school, high school and college jazz students. A cornerstone of the station's signature community outreach program, it has directly impacted thousands of jazz students, band directors and professional musicians. School of Jazz is sponsored by BECU.

KNKX School of Jazz guest DJ for March: Roman Goron

KNKX Public Radio | By Abe Beeson
Published March 6, 2023 at 10:22 AM PST
Goron Family
Roman Goron
Pianist Roman Goron from Bellevue High School is the KNKX School of Jazz guest DJ for March

Pianist Roman Goron joins Abe Beeson as guest DJ for March. Roman is a pianist with the Bellevue High School jazz band. He showed off his talent in a studio session with the school's ensemble last year and will be performing with their big band at the Hot Java Cool Jazz showcase at the Paramount Theatre March 31. Learn more about this future piano star and check out his playlist below.

Which instrument do you play and why?

My principal instrument has been the piano since I was five years old, but I also play the upright bass and dabble in a few other instruments. For me, the piano is a fun yet challenging puzzle that presents so much depth in musical variety.

What’s your all-time favorite jazz piece?

I often go back to Clare Fischer’s record Alone Together, specifically the song “Tahlia.” Clare’s arrangements have an amorphous quality that makes them always a fresh listen.

Who is your jazz hero?

Brad Mehldau was one of my first introductions to jazz and remains a big inspiration.

Why jazz?

Freedom of experimentation in music and sound.

Roman's Playlist:

  • Sullivan Fortner "You Are Special"
  • Cecile McLorin Salvant "Le Front Cache Sur Tes Genoux"
  • Aaron Parks "Forever This Moment"
  • Anomalie "Bond (piano version)"
  • John Taylor "Somebody I Used to Be"
  • Fred Hersch "Day Dreams"
  • Glenn Zaleski/Rick Rosato/Colin Stranahan "Forecast"
Tags
Jazz School of JazzBellevue High SchoolHot Java Cool Jazz
Abe Beeson
Abe grew up in Western Washington, a 3rd generation Seattle/Tacoma kid. It was as a student at Pacific Lutheran University that Abe landed his first job at KNKX, editing and producing audio for news stories. It was a Christmas Day shift no one else wanted that gave Abe his first on-air experience which led to overnights, then Saturday afternoons, and started hosting Evening Jazz in 1998.
See stories by Abe Beeson
