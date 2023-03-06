KNKX School of Jazz guest DJ for March: Roman Goron

Pianist Roman Goron joins Abe Beeson as guest DJ for March. Roman is a pianist with the Bellevue High School jazz band. He showed off his talent in a studio session with the school's ensemble last year and will be performing with their big band at the Hot Java Cool Jazz showcase at the Paramount Theatre March 31. Learn more about this future piano star and check out his playlist below.

Which instrument do you play and why?

My principal instrument has been the piano since I was five years old, but I also play the upright bass and dabble in a few other instruments. For me, the piano is a fun yet challenging puzzle that presents so much depth in musical variety.

What’s your all-time favorite jazz piece?

I often go back to Clare Fischer’s record Alone Together, specifically the song “Tahlia.” Clare’s arrangements have an amorphous quality that makes them always a fresh listen.

Who is your jazz hero?

Brad Mehldau was one of my first introductions to jazz and remains a big inspiration.

Why jazz?

Freedom of experimentation in music and sound.

Roman's Playlist:

