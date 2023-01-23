Online lecture series features Angélique Kidjo, Vijay Iyer and Maxine Gordon

African singer, songwriter and activist Angélique Kidjo and jazz pianist and composer Vijay Iyer will speak at an upcoming online lecture hosted by the Harvard Radcliffe Institute and the Mahindra Humanities Center.

Kidjo and Iyer will appear together as part of a series about the intersection of art, activism and climate change. The lecture takes place Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. Pacific time. Free and open to the public, registration on Zoom is required.

Jazz producer and writer Maxine Gordon, a Carl and Lily Pforzheimer Foundation Fellow, will give a presentation on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. Pacific time.

"Quartette: Stories from the Lives of Four Women Jazz Musicians," is based on Gordon's archival research on singers Maxine Sullivan and Velma Middleton, and trombonist Melba Liston and organist Shirley Scott. These four jazz luminaries are the subject of Gordon's latest book project.

In 2018, Gordon published "Sophisticated Giant," a definitive biography of her late husband, saxophonist Dexter Gordon. She is serving as a fellow at the Radcliffe Institute.

Gordon's presentation is also free, and Zoom registration is required.