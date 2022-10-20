Olympia's Washington Center reopens Nov. 4 after renovations

Known for its eclectic programming, the Washington Center in Olympia, Washington, presents everything from stunt dogs to ballet, silent films to stand-up comedy, plus "mystery shows" and the region's top jazz performers.

Originally built as the Liberty Theater in 1924, the building's last renovation was completed in 1985, when it opened as the Washington Center for the Performing Arts.

A recent capital campaign and $8.8 million worth of improvements to technical systems, backstage, theatre seating, concessions and more are now complete. The Washington Center will re-open on Nov. 4 with a stunt dog show.

The public reopening celebration is scheduled for Nov. 13 from noon until 4 p.m. Tours of the building and its latest improvements will be available.

“The theatrical upgrades and interior renovations are the product of a lot of care and commitment from many stakeholders," said Executive Director Jill Barnes in a press release.

"The effort took several years in the making and includes support from donors, local arts organizations, patrons, and our downtown neighbors and municipalities.”

The Washington Center's 2022-2023 season includes ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro's Christmas show, blues and gospel music from the Blind Boys of Alabama with Charlie Musselwhite, Los Lobos, and a Ray Charles tribute.

The season's jazz performances scheduled for the Washington Center's Black Box theatre include Jay Thomas, Greta Matassa, guitarists John Stowell and Frank Kohl, and David Lee Joyner with Jared Hall.