© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jazz

Olympia's Washington Center reopens Nov. 4 after renovations

KNKX Public Radio | By Robin Lloyd
Published October 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM PDT
Washington Center
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
Olympia's Washington Center for the Performing Arts.

Known for its eclectic programming, the Washington Center in Olympia, Washington, presents everything from stunt dogs to ballet, silent films to stand-up comedy, plus "mystery shows" and the region's top jazz performers.

Originally built as the Liberty Theater in 1924, the building's last renovation was completed in 1985, when it opened as the Washington Center for the Performing Arts.

A recent capital campaign and $8.8 million worth of improvements to technical systems, backstage, theatre seating, concessions and more are now complete. The Washington Center will re-open on Nov. 4 with a stunt dog show.

The public reopening celebration is scheduled for Nov. 13 from noon until 4 p.m. Tours of the building and its latest improvements will be available.

“The theatrical upgrades and interior renovations are the product of a lot of care and commitment from many stakeholders," said Executive Director Jill Barnes in a press release.

"The effort took several years in the making and includes support from donors, local arts organizations, patrons, and our downtown neighbors and municipalities.”

The Washington Center's 2022-2023 season includes ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro's Christmas show, blues and gospel music from the Blind Boys of Alabama with Charlie Musselwhite, Los Lobos, and a Ray Charles tribute.

The season's jazz performances scheduled for the Washington Center's Black Box theatre include Jay Thomas, Greta Matassa, guitarists John Stowell and Frank Kohl, and David Lee Joyner with Jared Hall.

Tags
Jazz Washington Center for the Performing ArtsOlympiatheatersDowntown Olympia
Robin Lloyd
Originally from Detroit, Robin Lloyd has been presenting jazz, blues and Latin jazz on public radio for nearly 40 years. She's a member of the Jazz Education Network and the Jazz Journalists Association.
See stories by Robin Lloyd
Related Content