Jazz Port Townsend participants chip in as September guest DJs

Centrum's Jazz Port Townsend returned to live attendance this year and KNKX was there to gather the festival's mainstage performances with Midday Jazz host Abe Beeson acting as emcee. While there, we also gathered requests from participants at Jazz Port Townsend for a back-to-school edition of the KNKX School of Jazz guest DJ show.

The requests reflect the diversity of the camp's participants, ranging from early teens to late 70s and at skill levels from beginner to professional musician. The music they chose was just as diverse, including big bands and modern jazz with a pair of tunes by Jazz Port Townsend instructors.

Jazz Port Townsend's Artistic Director John Clayton, who is also co-leader of the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, requested a bonus song: "Battle Royal" from the 1961 album First Time! The Count Meets the Duke.

Enjoy these great songs from our September School of Jazz guest DJs:

