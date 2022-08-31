© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Jazz

Watch: Jazz Port Townsend festival's opening concert with Joel Frahm and Jay Thomas

KNKX Public Radio | By Abe Beeson
Published August 31, 2022 at 1:33 PM PDT

With an opening concert that woke up the Jazz Port Townsend festival audience on a sleepy Saturday afternoon, saxophonist Joel Frahm and trumpeter Jay Thomas co-led a quintet through jazz standards and original compositions.

The backing trio of Tamir Hendelman, Chuck Deardorf and Matt Wilson at the piano, bass and drums made their presence felt throughout. Each player had spent the week teaching participants at Centrum's jazz camp and were ready to make music with each other. Wide smiles accompanied thrilling solos and the crowd at McCurdy Pavilion was properly prepared for the all-star jazz performances still to come.

Jazz Jazz Port TownsendJoel FrahmJay Thomas
Abe Beeson
Abe grew up in Western Washington, a 3rd generation Seattle/Tacoma kid. It was as a student at Pacific Lutheran University that Abe landed his first job at KNKX, editing and producing audio for news stories. It was a Christmas Day shift no one else wanted that gave Abe his first on-air experience which led to overnights, then Saturday afternoons, and started hosting Evening Jazz in 1998.
