Watch: Jazz Port Townsend festival's opening concert with Joel Frahm and Jay Thomas

With an opening concert that woke up the Jazz Port Townsend festival audience on a sleepy Saturday afternoon, saxophonist Joel Frahm and trumpeter Jay Thomas co-led a quintet through jazz standards and original compositions.

The backing trio of Tamir Hendelman, Chuck Deardorf and Matt Wilson at the piano, bass and drums made their presence felt throughout. Each player had spent the week teaching participants at Centrum's jazz camp and were ready to make music with each other. Wide smiles accompanied thrilling solos and the crowd at McCurdy Pavilion was properly prepared for the all-star jazz performances still to come.