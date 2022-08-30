Jackson Street Jazz Walk celebrates community and legacy

Celebrating the birthplace of jazz in Seattle and the vibrant community that sustains it, the 9th Annual Jackson Street Jazz Walk on September 10th also supports nonprofit organizations that serve the Central District.

The rich musical history of Seattle's Central District, once a predominately Black neighborhood, is well documented in Paul de Barros' 1993 book "Jackson Street After Hours."

First held in 2013, the Jackson Street Jazz Walk was launched by Knox Gardner and other community organizers to celebrate the neighborhood's African American musical legacy.

In 2018, vocalist Eugenie Jones assumed leadership of the event, with a new focus on "Music For A Cause," forming a nonprofit organization to offer free music events to the community, support artists and local venues and donate its proceeds to to other nonprofits in the area.

"This is our fifth time up at bat," Jones said in an interview with KNKX.

"And I think cumulatively, in terms of all the musicians that have been hired over those five years, the nonprofit organizations that we've provided funds to through our events, as well as to the businesses that we help drive customers to — it's a good community outreach effort that is presented by the community, for the community. And it shows that this can be a successful paradigm."

A "Black and White Gala" on the night of September 9th will kick off the festivities with live music and dancing at the Central Area Senior Center.

Jones is also busy planning the next celebration of the life and legacy of Seattle jazz icon, Ernestine Anderson, coming up on November 5.

The 2022 Jackson Street Jazz Walk on September 10th features 12 bands across seven stages. Admission is by donation, with proceeds supporting Northwest Harvest, a statewide network addressing food insecurity.