Watch: Jeff Hamilton's trio swing thing live at Jazz Port Townsend

Master drummer, band leader, composer and long-time instructor at Centrum's Jazz Port Townsend Jeff Hamilton led his trio through a swinging set of jazz standards and originals. Bassist Jon Hamar contributed a pair of soulful songs and pianist Tamir Hendelman thrilled the crowd with a lightning fast bebop original.

Hamilton's long history working with legendary jazz bassist Ray Brown's trio taught him that some of the best musical lessons come from playing with the best. He brings that wealth of experience to eager jazz students in Port Townsend each summer, and brought it all together on the main stage at McCurdy Pavilion.