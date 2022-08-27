© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jazz

Watch: Jeff Hamilton's trio swing thing live at Jazz Port Townsend

KNKX Public Radio
Published August 27, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT
Jeff Hamilton, Tamir Hendelman, and Jon Hamar
Jim Levitt
/
The Jeff Hamilton Trio featuring Jeff Hamilton on drums, Tamir Hendelman on piano and Jon Hamar on bass.

Master drummer, band leader, composer and long-time instructor at Centrum's Jazz Port Townsend Jeff Hamilton led his trio through a swinging set of jazz standards and originals. Bassist Jon Hamar contributed a pair of soulful songs and pianist Tamir Hendelman thrilled the crowd with a lightning fast bebop original.

Hamilton's long history working with legendary jazz bassist Ray Brown's trio taught him that some of the best musical lessons come from playing with the best. He brings that wealth of experience to eager jazz students in Port Townsend each summer, and brought it all together on the main stage at McCurdy Pavilion.

Tags

Jazz Jazz Port TownsendJeff HamiltonTamir HendelmanJon Hamar
Related Content