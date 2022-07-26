Meet Hanna Mowry, Roosevelt High School's new band director

Hanna Mowry is bringing fresh ideas to the Roosevelt High School band program in North Seattle. The trumpeter, vocalist and educator succeeds longtime Roosevelt band director Scott Brown, who was named to the Washington Music Educators Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Originally from eastern Washington, Mowry spent the last four years as one of the instrumental music directors at Mt. Si High School in the Snoqualmie Valley, about 30 miles east of Seattle.

As a child, Mowry's family get-togethers always included playing instruments and singing. Her sister is also a school band director.

Mowry's preferred instrument is the trumpet.

"I chose the trumpet when I was in fifth grade, and I chose it for a couple of reasons," Mowry said. "I was kind of a tomboy at the time; of course, now we all know that 'gendering' instruments is lame. But when I was starting out, there were maybe three girls in the whole sixth grade that were playing trumpet, and 20 boys."

"My brother played trumpet before me," Mowry continued. "My grandfather was a bugler in the army, and I loved my grandpa. So that's kind of what made me choose trumpet. And of course, I just exploded with love for the instrument. That's taken me all the way to where I am now, really."

Shifting from student to teacher

From piano lessons starting at four years old, through elementary, middle and high schools, Mowry had music teachers who were patient, loving and positive.

"I was very lucky," Mowry said. "A lot of teachers motivate based on fear, or they're really intense, so the students are afraid to fail. Which is effective, but that's not the way my teachers were. It was all positive, loving energy all the time, which worked really well for me as a student, and that is my approach now."

Mowry studied at Central Washington University. At first, she considered becoming a professional musician and doing studio work. But then her path towards music education became clear.

"I started teaching, and in my second year of college I started thinking 'how can I best give back to the world?' Is it really through being a professional musician, or is there something more?"

Mowry reflected on the impact of her own teachers, and that sealed the deal.

"I really wanted to go down this education route because, simply put, I would not be the human being that I am today without the music teachers in my life," she said.

"Beyond just the musician that I am, they taught me how to be a better person."

Live from Boxley's: Mowry - Krieger - Leather +

Above, left to right: Daniel Taylor, Ryan Donnelly, Jacob Krieger, Hanna Mowry and Bill Leather perform at Boxley's in North Bend, Wash.

Music education has evolved, in fits and spurts

Mowry's love of music led her to play jazz and classical styles, and even participate in drum and bugle corps.

"Music education has progressed," Mowry said. "I think it has become more normal to be a well-rounded musician. Drum corps and marching band is as equal an art form as jazz and it's as equal an art form as wind band and orchestral music. All those things have their unique place in music and they each have something beautiful to offer."

Mowry acknowledged that the obstacles faced by women in music extend to music education as well.

"Instrumental music, brass playing, jazz, high school band directing —all of those things are male dominated fields," said Mowry. "It's not that these are all hard things to do, or that they take years of skill and investment. The obstacles come from them being male-dominated."

Discrimination, microaggression, objectification are still evident in the music business, and that includes music education.

"I've spent a lot of time researching what this looks like, especially in the education world," said Mowry. "I can recognize it better now. And my approach, always, is to show up lovingly, and to remember that, a lot of times, this behavior comes from ignorance. Often it's not malice. But that doesn't make an excuse for the behavior. I always try to extend a hand and educate rather than get upset or be combative or accusatory, because none of those tactics work to create change."

The first new band director in almost four decades

Scott Brown led the Roosevelt bands for 38 years, and under his direction, Roosevelt’s jazz groups garnered four first-place wins at the world-renowned Essentially Ellington Competition and Festival, presented in New York by Jazz at Lincoln Center. He also shepherded the school's marching band, the Rough Riders, through annual competitions.

Stepping into Brown's shoes might be intimidating for some, but Mowry is excited.

"I have so much love and respect for Scott Brown. He is beloved by the community and by the students," Mowry said.

"As a mentor and as a friend, Scott has been so important to me, especially as I've been going through this transitional process. I've called him dozens of times. We've met, and I'm taking notes about his story and the history of the program."

Essentially Ellington 2019: Roosevelt High School - Things to Come

"Generally my approach to this whole transition is, number one, honoring the history and origin and legacy and everything about Roosevelt High School jazz specifically," Mowry continued. "Every conversation I've had with students, parents, stakeholders of any kind, my first question to them is always 'What do you want to preserve? Tell me what's most important to you about the program.'"



That's the way jazz works

"The music itself kind of works this way, honoring tradition and origin, and also making new, creating, and innovating," said Mowry. "We get that opportunity in this new program with me as new director, with new perspective, new life experience coming in. It's such a cool opportunity that we get to do both."

Mowry has her own ideas for expanding some facets of the program. But, in the end, it's all about the students.

"This program and this opportunity is not for me. It is for the students. They are at the heart of everything. Because that's what we're doing here, we're serving students," Mowry said. "So my goal, right away and always, will be to involve them as much as possible in the conversation."

Mowry said it'll be even more than a conversation, it will be a collaboration with the students.

"I mean, we're talking about some of the most talented, hard-working jazz musicians in the country, in the world. They probably have some good ideas, and they probably have an idea of what they want their education to look like."

Roosevelt High School starts the 2022-2023 academic year on September 7. In June, the program announced placements for the upcoming year's ensembles with more than 70 student musicians participating.

"I think it's important for people to know that the decisions I make are always with the students at the heart," Mowry said.