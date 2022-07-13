Jazz Education Network offers performance opportunities for young musicians

The Chicago-based Jazz Education Network was founded in 2008 to be a resource for music teachers. Since then, its grown to host an annual conference for jazz educators, students, professional musicians, researchers, and music industry professionals.

Two of its annual programs, the Young Composers Showcase and Sisters in Jazz collegiate combo competition are now accepting applications.

Applications for the Young Composers Showcase are due September 15. All entrants will receive written comments from professional reviewers.

Up to six student compositions will be performed at the 2023 JEN Conference, with the selected young composers in attendance. Those selected will also participate in mentoring sessions with professional jazz composers.

The JEN Women in Jazz Committee established the Sisters in Jazz collegiate combo competition as part of JEN’s overall commitment to represent and cultivate diversity and inclusion in jazz.

Full-time university students identifying as young women or non-binary jazz artists ages 18-29 can audition to be selected to perform in JEN's 2023 Sisters in Jazz quintet, directed by award-winning bassist and educator Marion Hayden. The ensemble will rehearse and prepare two works to be performed at the 2023 JEN Conference.

Sisters in Jazz alumnae include well-known artists like pianist Dawn Clement, clarinetist Anat Cohen, flutist Anne Drummond, saxophonist Tia Fuller and bassist Linda May Han Oh.

Applications for the Sisters in Jazz Collegiate Combo Competition are being accepted through October 15.

The national nonprofit also offers other opportunities for music educators and students. JEN's scholarship program announced the 2022 recipients and applications for 2023 will open January 1.

The Jenerations Jazz Festival is held at the same time as JEN's annual conference and provides students the opportunity to perform and receive feedback through clinics. The next JEN conference will be held in Orlando, Florida, in January 2023.