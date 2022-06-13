Saxophonist Tia Fuller performs with the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra this weekend

Denver native Tia Fuller is a busy touring and recording artist and a full-time professor at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Fuller's quartet has performed around the world, including Angola, Croatia, South Africa, The Netherlands, Italy, Scotland, and all over the United States.

Beyond Category: Tia Fuller

She has appeared with drummer Terri Lyne Carrington's Grammy-winning "Mosaic Project" and "Money Jungle: Provocative in Blue"; served as assistant musical director for Esperanza Spalding’s Radio Music Society tour; and recorded and toured with Dianne Reeves for her Grammy-winning "Beautiful Life" album.

Fuller toured the world in Beyoncé's all-women band, and performed a concert for President Barack Obama at the White House. Her appearances on television include the Today Show, Good Morning America, Oprah, and the Grammy Awards.

In 2019, Fuller became the second woman to earn a Grammy nomination for best jazz instrumental album, for "Diamond Cut."

Soul

Most recently, Fuller provided the saxophone music for the character Dorthea Williams, the jazz bandleader in the Disney-Pixar film "Soul."

Fuller hopes that “Soul” will inspire a younger generation, and girls in particular, to take an interest in jazz.

