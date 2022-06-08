Even with school out for summer, Seattle is a hub for jazz education

Seattle JazzED was founded over a decade ago, intent on making music education available to all students. The organization has grown exponentially, now serving more than 1,300 students with ambitions to reach thousands more through a new performing arts hub.

Registration is now open for Seattle JazzED's Summer Music Camps for students from 4th grade through college, including Jazz Foundations, Jazz Ambassadors, the Second Line Project, JazzGirl Camp, and Advanced Institute.

Tuition for all of JazzED's programs is offered on a sliding scale, and tuition waivers are available.

A family affair: The Garcias & Seattle JazzED

Founded in 2008, Jazz Night School offers individual and group instruction for adults of all ages and abilities.

As its programs evolved, participants were eager to share what they learned, so it offers free community performances at the end of each session.

Jazz Night School emphasizes it's "fun, supportive and judgment-free" learning environment. It offers beginning, intermediate or advanced courses as well as three tiers of "combos" — ensembles that offer the opportunity to play year-round.

Event organizers can also hire Jazz Night School musicians playing a variety of jazz styles, ranging from a trio to a 17-piece big band.

Jazz Night School celebrates of the end of its Spring Session with performances at the Royal Room on June 9 and 10.

Summer Session for Jazz Night School starts June 18, and registration is now open. The annual registration fee is waived for the summer, and tuition assistance is available.