Mt. Si High School performs for KNKX ahead of Essentially Ellington competition in New York

Just days before the Mt. Si High School jazz band competes at the prestigious Essentially Ellington competition, six of the band's top players performed three songs for the KNKX School of Jazz.

The students play a pair of standards and an original song by their alto saxophonist Nate Wray, who also hosts the KNKX School of Jazz guest DJ show Thursday night at 7.

Pianist Jonas Medford, bassist Sam Clavero and drummer Ethan Horn make up the rhythm section, Ethan Palermo plays flugelhorn with Haven Beares on trombone. Playing one on trombone and singing on two of the songs is Urielle Lockwood.

The group's mentor Michael Glynn, a popular bassist around town who graduated from Garfield High School before studying at Columbia University and the University of Washington, shares stories from his own jazz education. Also, the bass duet he plays with Clavero to introduce Wray's original piece is stunning.

Playing on the stage at Boxley's in North Bend, Wash., the group talks about the benefit of having that jazz club close to home. Each musician notes the importance to their development of both playing there and watching world class professional musicians in person.

These young musicians speak excitedly about their upcoming trip to New York, but the idea of competing against other young jazz bands isn't their greatest priority. Each of them looks forward to a very special experience in the "Jazz Center of the World": meeting friends both new and old, enjoying the character of the city, and playing the music they love together.

Don't underestimate Mt. Si, though. As you can hear, they have award-worthy talent to spare.