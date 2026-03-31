Have an opinion about housing in Washington state? Here’s a survey

People have until April 26 to fill out a survey about their experience with housing in Washington.

The link to the survey is here. It may take about 15 minutes to complete. It will not collect names or personal information.

Residents, housing advocates and providers, local governments, tribes and other communities are encouraged to take the survey. Respondents’ feedback will help shape a report to be submitted to the governor and Legislature.

Last December, Gov. Bob Ferguson signed Executive Order 25-12 to create the Department of Housing Task Force. It includes 19 individuals appointed by state leaders. A full list of the members is on the state Department of Commerce’s website.

The task force is responsible for “developing recommendations for a new cabinet-level housing agency focused on expanding housing supply, better aligning state housing programs and addressing housing needs,” according to Commerce’s website.

The task force meets virtually on the second Wednesday of each month. The public must register to attend and provide comments. The next meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 8.

The task force will submit its final report to Ferguson and the Legislature by Nov. 15.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Group. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.