Legislators still considering furlough of Washington state employees

As Washington lawmakers look for solutions to the state’s $12 billion budget deficit, they’re considering a furlough of state workers.

Workers could have to take one furlough day a month for two years. That could save about $300 million, according to a proposal by Governor Bob Ferguson.

The plan is among many options being looked at, according to Democratic House Majority Leader Joe Fitzgibbon (D-Seattle).

“ We’re not taking it off the table, but we’re not yet convinced that that is the most responsible way to balance the budget,” he said.

With around 20 working days each month, and not counting holidays, the furlough would account for around a 5% forced pay cut for full-time state workers.

The last time Washington state workers were furloughed was in 2010, and Fitzgibbon said one of the lessons learned was that furloughs don’t just impact state employees, but the general public, too.

Child welfare workers would have fewer days on the job to visit with children in the foster care system, or check on kids who could be in a dangerous situation at home.

“This has created a problem where I work and not just in my region, but statewide,” said Andrew Stubblefield, a member of the Washington Federation of State Employees and a highway maintenance technician for the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The pay for state workers at WSDOT is much lower than the private sectors, said Stubblefield, which leads to challenges in recruiting and retaining staff.

“And at some point, it is absolutely unavoidable that these turn into safety issues and not just safety for myself and my crew, but safety for the people that use the roads too,” he said.

Andrew Stubblefield / NWPB A military vehicle lost control and collided with two other military trucks and was overturned on I-82 near Selah, Washington. WSDOT employees are called out to accidents like this to assist with repairs, said Stubblefield.

Lawmakers are looking at which furloughed positions would cause the least harm to services if they were forcibly furloughed, Fitzgibbon said.

Some Democrats are opposed to furloughs.

“I do not support furloughs as a first option, as our public servants are essential to keeping our state functioning, and furloughs could place undue strain on those already working tirelessly for their communities,” said Sen. Rebecca Saldaña (D-Seattle), who said the state should explore other options.

“Our focus should remain on protecting the services that are crucial to the well-being of Washingtonians and maintaining a functional, responsive government during these challenging times,” she said in a statement by email.

Revenues for the state have dipped due to lagging home sales, and less money being collected from sales and capital gains taxes, according to the Office of Financial Management.

“Washington needs to stop being a tax haven for the very wealthy,” Stubblefield said.

Before he left office, former Gov. Jay Inslee proposed a 1% wealth tax on worldwide wealth over $100 million, a tax that would affect roughly 3,400 of Washington’s wealthiest residents, according to the Office of Financial Management. The wealth tax is projected to bring in more than $3 billion over two years, about 25 percent of the current deficit.

“ Proposals like wealth taxes are easily evaded by folks who have an army of accountants and tax lawyers at their disposal,” Ftizgibbon said. “That’s one of the things that we take into account when considering proposals like that.”

Washington state does not have an income tax, as most other states do.

Rather than furlough state employees, Sen. Nikki Torres (R-Pasco) said Republicans want to give state workers making $80,000 or less a $5,000 bonus over two years, and revisit collective bargaining agreements reached with state workers to see if those pay raises should still happen, she said.

Cost of living increases for state workers at 3% in 2025 and 2% in 2026 are still tentative, said Amanda Hacker, the president of the Washington Public Employees Association.

“WPEA is very concerned about salaries for classified staff in Washington state,” Hacker said. “Our members, who are the front-line staff for critical services provided to the public, have lost more than 20% in purchasing power since they gained the right to bargain over wages.”

Washington continues to undervalue and underpay classified staff, Hacker said, and said the legislators have to cut jobs, they should look to cut top heavy positions in middle management.

Certain employees would be exempt from the proposed furlough, including state troopers, prison staff and medical workers at state hospitals.

A budget proposal from House and Senate Democrats is expected by the end of the month, said Fitzgibbon.

This story has been updated to reflect Andrew Stubblefield’s union affiliation.

