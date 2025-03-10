Seattle mayor pushes to renew democracy voucher program

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is asking Seattleites to renew the city’s democracy voucher program — a first-of-its-kind public campaign-financing system that gives voters money to donate to local political candidates.

Seattle voters first approved the program in 2015 through a citizen initiative that created a 10-year property tax levy to fund it, passing 63% to 37%. At a news conference Monday, Harrell said the democracy voucher program has been a success and called for it to be renewed for another 10 years. The property tax renewal he’s proposing would appear on the August ballot and cost the median Seattle homeowner about $12.20 a year — generating around $45 million over the next decade, Harrell said. The expiring levy was for $30 million over a decade at the estimated cost of $8 a year for the median homeowner.

“Renewing this program shows Seattle’s commitment to ensuring that all voices — regardless of income or background — can help shape the future of our city,” Harrell said.

Seattle voters receive four $25 democracy vouchers in the mail during elections. They can choose to give some or all of the money to the local candidate or candidates of their choosing.

More than 106,000 residents have used democracy vouchers to contribute more than $10 million to local candidates since the program started. Many vouchers go unused, and on Monday, Harrell said more work is needed to improve return rates and educate people about the program. A study from researchers at Stony Brook and Georgetown University found that participation among the voting-age population declined from 7.59% in the 2021 election to 4.72% in 2023.

Candidates who want to receive vouchers have to agree to certain restrictions , including a $350 limit on contributions from individual donors and a combined campaign spending limit of about $225,000 for City Council district candidates and $900,000 for mayoral candidates.

Candidates in the races for Seattle mayor, city attorney and three City Council seats are eligible for democracy vouchers this year. Between 2017 and 2024, 76% of candidates who appeared on the primary election ballot and 89% of candidates on the general election ballot participated in the program.

Harrell and other supporters said the program makes elections more accessible and inclusive by giving voters of all income levels a chance to directly support candidates.

“One of the primary benefits of the democracy vouchers program has been its ability to empower more individuals to participate in elections,” Cinthia Illan-Vazquez, executive director of Washington Bus , said on Monday.

Illan-Vazquez spoke at Monday’s press conference alongside other members of People Powered Elections Washington, a coalition of community and political groups that advocated for the initial 2015 democracy voucher initiative, and is now pushing for its renewal.

Research by Dr. Jennifer Heerwig , a sociology professor at Stony Brook, found that democracy vouchers have helped create a more diverse group of donors and candidates in Seattle.

Hannah Lindell-Smith, the coalition coordinator for People Powered Elections, said community groups have expressed interest in eventually creating a statewide democracy voucher program. Voters across Washington would get vouchers in the mail, and candidates for state government positions would be eligible to receive them.

“There is definitely a lot of hope for expanding the program and making it something that more people can participate in,” Hannah said. “It would be a totally new thing, but it was a totally new thing [in Seattle] 10 years ago, and here we are.”

The proposed levy renewal will now go to the Seattle City Council for consideration.