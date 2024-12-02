Bellingham mulls ending parking-space mandates to boost housing

Bellingham could soon join a small but growing list of Washington cities that have removed parking mandates for all new development citywide, in an effort to address its lack of affordable housing.

Most American cities require developers to provide a certain number of parking spaces when building new housing. But many housing advocates argue that those laws prioritize cars over people and make it too expensive to build new apartments and homes.

In March, Port Townsend became the first Washington city to eliminate parking mandates citywide. Spokane followed suit this summer.

Bellingham removed parking requirements in the city’s Old Town neighborhood last year, and city staff have spent much of this year studying the possibility of eliminating the rules citywide. Last week, Bellingham Mayor Kim Lund signed an executive order focused on the housing shortage that called for staff to immediately draft an interim ordinance removing parking minimums citywide.

Under the new law, developers could still include parking spaces if they want to — they just wouldn’t be required to. The flexibility would prevent parking from being built in places where it doesn’t make sense, said Bellingham City Council member Jace Cotton, who supports the proposed change and has been working on parking reform with colleagues this year.

“It’s pretty rare that there’s a simple code change that can yield significant benefits in terms of more housing, more walkable cities,” Cotton said.

Cotton hopes the proposal could come up for a vote next month. Getting rid of the requirement won’t lower the cost of Bellingham’s rents overnight, Cotton said, but it will make it easier to build housing and make the city more pedestrian-friendly in the long term.

The Parking Reform Network lists 77 cities across the country that have fully abolished parking mandates. Seattle passed a law in 2012 getting rid of the requirement near transit and urban villages, but many parts of the city still require parking spaces for new construction.

All stories produced by Murrow Local News fellows can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. Image rights may vary. Contact editor@knkx.org for image use requests.

