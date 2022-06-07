Listen: An overview of gun laws in Washington state

As mass shootings continue to occur around the country, many people are watching to see if Congress passes any new gun safety laws.

Here in Washington state, there are already several gun safety laws in effect. Some are the result of bills passed by the legislature and others, like I-1491 and I-1639, came from citizens and passed by voters. Three more high profile gun-related measures were passed this year by the legislature.

Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins joined KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick to explain what laws are in effect, the legal challenges and what might be next.