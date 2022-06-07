© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Government

Listen: An overview of gun laws in Washington state

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick,
Vivian McCall
Published June 7, 2022 at 12:57 PM PDT
A wall display of semi-automatic rifles.
Elaine Thompson
/
The Associated Press
In this photo taken Oct. 2, 2018, semi-automatic rifles fill a wall at a gun shop in Lynnwood, Wash.

As mass shootings continue to occur around the country, many people are watching to see if Congress passes any new gun safety laws.

Here in Washington state, there are already several gun safety laws in effect. Some are the result of bills passed by the legislature and others, like I-1491 and I-1639, came from citizens and passed by voters. Three more high profile gun-related measures were passed this year by the legislature.

Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins joined KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick to explain what laws are in effect, the legal challenges and what might be next.

