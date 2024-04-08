KNKX Connects to Bremerton - May 16

KNKX Connects showcases people and places around Puget Sound through audio, art, photography, music and journalism. Our next installment will focus on the community of Bremerton. You’re invited to join us on May 16 at the Admiral Theatre for a live broadcast of KNKX’s All Things Considered with host Emil Moffatt from 3 to 6 p.m. Then from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., mingle with fellow listeners and KNKX staff while enjoying refreshments and live music from Kitsap-based artists, vocalist Eugenie Jones and saxophonist Mark Lewis (with pianist Randy Halberstadt, bassist Steve Luceno and drummer Bob Merrihew). Come on down—the event is free!

Watch this space for updates about featured reporting from and about Bremerton, as well as more event details. The Admiral Theatre is located at 515 Pacific Avenue.