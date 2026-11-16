Developers are pitching a 'less invasive' golf course on state wetlands. Not all are convinced

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is weighing a proposal for a new development at the heart of the state’s prime surfing location: Westport Light State Park.

If approved, Westport Golf Links would develop a new links-style golf course at the park, where wetland ecosystems account for 93% of the land, according to the commission.

The course’s construction would significantly impact dozens of acres of wetlands and over 100 acres of wetland buffers, according to the Draft Environmental Impact Statement issued by the City of Westport in 2025.

State commissioners spoke against the project during a work session in October. They worried that building a new facility in a critical area may override commission policy and were concerned about impacts to the ecosystem and recreation.

Maria Sandercock, a regional section manager with the Washington State Department of Ecology, expressed similar concerns about the legitimacy of the developer's environmental claims. The company’s September 2026 mitigation plan, which the department is still reviewing, appears to “undercount the impacts to wetlands from the project and overstate the benefits to wetlands,” Sandercock said.

State parks and recreation commissioners heard from the company and members of the public at an Oct. 19 special meeting. Despite developers’ claims about the golf course’s environmental benefits, many attendees were unconvinced, and advocated for protecting the state park’s natural environment.

Mark Merkelbach, CEO of environmental science and engineering firm Green Earth Operations and project manager for Westport Golf Links, said links golf courses are a traditional Scottish design considered to be less invasive to the environment, relying on native grasses and rainfall rather than harsh fertilizers and irrigation.

“That’s where golf started,” Merkelbach said. “In these very nutrient-poor coastal areas, that is, in fact, what we’re doing, is basically emulating these Scottish links.”

The original Scottish golf course design, project developers claimed, has the potential to revitalize the area while providing environmental benefits, such as a cleaner bay, the removal of invasive species and more sand on beaches that face coastal erosion, according to WGL in their Oct. 19 presentation. They pointed to the success of previous courses designed by well-known golf architect David McLay Kidd, who has designed projects such as the famous Bandon Dunes course in Oregon and would design the proposed Westport course.

Westport’s location on the coast has made it a cultural hub for Washington surfers, as well as recreational fishers and beachgoers. But Westport Light State Park’s coastal spot and available acres of land also create the perfect formula for this type of course, according to Merkelbach. He noted that a failed golf course development in the 2000s left “scars in the landscape” that were never restored.

“So what we have now is kind of a mosaic of degraded habitat,” Merkelbach said. “Then we also have other areas that are fairly intact. There’s not a lot of uniformity out there. And so with that, there’s opportunity.”

Merkelbach said that while a fee is required to play golf, other park areas and trails would still remain open to the public.

Westport Golf Links President and CEO Ryann Day claimed there is somewhere between $10 million and $15 million of deferred maintenance in the park. The new course, Day said, would provide a consistent stream of revenue for the WSPRC to address those issues. He also said the course would expand access to the park rather than limit it.

While the company proposed their own mitigation strategies, Merkelbach said addressing these concerns is an ongoing conversation.

“I think it’s an evolution,” Merkelbach said. “I think that they all have valid concerns. I mean, this is a project right in their backyard.”

During public comment, a number of attendees supported the development for its economic opportunities. Meanwhile, people opposed to the project were concerned about protecting the health of wetland ecosystems in the face of climate change and preserving free recreation access.

Among those in the opposition is Peter Steelquist, Washington policy manager at the Surfrider Foundation. According to Steelquist, Westport Golf Links’ claims to restoration are not adding up.

Steelquist emphasized the importance of wetland ecosystems as vital environments that are a buffer for coastal erosion and storms, as well as habitats for many migratory birds and important plant species.

“I appreciate they are trying to make the project as environmentally sound as possible, but I have some concerns,” Steelquist said.

In particular, he took issue with Day’s claim during the meeting that they could can “restore the park into its original form” should the golf course fail after its construction.

“A big problem for us is you can’t just rebuild wetlands,” Steelquist said. “These places are really unique, special ecosystems that have a lot of benefit, but bulldozing them and recreating them, it's not a one-to-one stage. The developers claims don’t track wetland science or actually mitigate the construction.”

Federal, state and local regulations protect wetland and wetland buffer areas, according to the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission. When it's not possible to avoid impacts to those areas, regulations require clear mitigation strategies. According to the city’s draft environmental analysis, this project would significantly impact approximately 35 to 43 acres of wetlands, as well as 113 to 128 acres of wetland buffers. The public comment period showed that many people still question the legitimacy of the company's proposed mitigation.

State commissioners echoed concerns for the environmental impact to wetland areas. Commissioner Sophia Danenberg pointed to reporting from KUOW on allegations that the Sand Point Country Club illegally cut down 200 trees in 2019, during which time Day served as the club’s president.

Steelquist said the ongoing permitting and approval process for the golf course has stalled the ability of the state parks commission to do “meaningful and more sustainable development planning and maintenance.”

Steelquist imagines the park could be redeveloped in a more sustainable way.

“There could be so many better options that benefit the local economy and park visitors alike,” Steelquist said in a text message to UW News Lab after the meeting. “More camping capacity, increased access, more trails, surf access, interpretive infrastructure, community or mountain bike paths.”

At its core, the debate centers around the changing of the nature and character of the park — a park that has been a free recreation spot for a coastal community and tourists alike. That sentiment was present in many of the comments presented to the commissioners. Family memories, favorite trails and memorials of loved ones brought many people to the microphone that Monday evening.

“Being there on a Sunday morning when the waves are good,” Steelquist said. “There’s nothing like it.”

This story was written for the University of Washington’s News Lab.