Expanded buffer zone for southern resident orcas takes effect

A new 1000-yard buffer is now in effect to protect southern resident orcas from boaters in Washington waters. The highly endangered whales are fish-eaters who need peace and quiet to hunt and raise their young.

There are now only 73 southern resident orcas left in the world. They only eat fish and prefer another endangered species, Chinook salmon.

Officials say three main factors endanger their future: contaminants in the water, lack of salmon for them to eat, and disturbances from boating traffic and vessel noise.

“And the really cool thing about working on vessel noise is it's a knob we can turn immediately,” said Julie Watson with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Watson, who leads killer whale policy for the department, said the state has streamlined restrictions.

The goal now is to stay away from the southern residents at all times. The main reason is to make sure these orcas can find food because they use sound to echolocate.

“Particularly pregnant mothers and mothers supporting young calves, they need those calories and so boats staying further back, going slower, being cautious on the water can help the whales get the dinner they need today to feed their young,” Watson said.

She said there are hourly violations of the 1000-yard rule, but that most boaters want to comply.

The state expanded this protection as of Jan. 1 to apply to all vessels, anytime these orcas are around. Fines start at $500.

Still, many boaters have questions about how to comply. Watson said some of the most common are:



How do we know that whales are there when they might be really far away?

How do we know we're staying 1000 yards away?

How do we know that the orca fin we're seeing out in the distance is a southern resident?

Watson recommends to cut your engine or stop paddling if you accidentally get closer than 400 meters, if it is safe to do so. And to use the free WhaleAlert app to learn where orcas have been spotted, and which ecotypes they are.

Salish Wildlife Watch, a WhatsApp group chat, also provides regular updates on whale sightings. Be Whale Wise, a partnership that helps educate vessel operators in Washington and British Columbia, has additional resources, including a form to report violations.

WDFW is looking for people — especially recreational boaters — who are interested in partnering with them.

"And potentially sign up to be ambassadors and to go talk and be a force of education and a force for the whales in their own communities," Watson said.

The state fish and wildlife commission will be briefed on these new whale watch regulations Friday, Jan. 10. The public hearing starts at 8:30 a.m. and will be live-streamed via TVW and Zoom.