Failing grades for Washington air quality due to wildfire smoke

Washington once again gets failing grades in an annual report on air quality. The American Lung Association’s State of the Air 2024 charts nationwide data on particle pollution and ozone that’s monitored by federal, tribal and state authorities. Then, they issue letter grades to make it easy for communities to understand.

This year’s report covers the three-year period from 2020-2022. Senior Director of Advocacy Carrie Nyssen said it shows the highest number ever of days when people are advised to stay indoors because of hazardous air pollution.

“And that's particle pollution. And it's due to the wildfires that we're seeing in the American West. And not only the American West, but we've seen the other wildfire smoke from Canada, come down and also affect our neighbors in the east,” Nyssen said.

She said this year’s report shows that over 131 million Americans were exposed to poor air quality.

“So, one in four Americans are affected by air quality.”

She said people can help improve air quality by reducing climate emissions and working to improve forest health.

The report showed every Washington county that successfully measured particle pollution getting an F grade this year, with especially severe conditions in Yakima County. Okanogan and Snohomish Counties were nearly as bad. In a ranking of most polluted cities, Yakima came in 12th, and Seattle-Tacoma came in 13th for short-term particle pollution levels.

What’s driving Washington’s scores?

Local authorities said two major wildfire episodes, in the summer of 2020 and in the fall of 2022, are what really pushed Washington’s scores into failing grades.

“Right now we're at a pace of every other year seeing a large wildfire smoke event: 2018, 2020, 2022,” said Erik Saganić, with the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.

He said the F grades for air quality have become routine throughout the western states. And he won’t be surprised if there’s another big smoke event this summer.

“It's disappointing to see that wildfire smoke is here with us every year. And there are reports and studies that show it will likely get worse if we continue on this path. And so we do need to make strides to reduce climate emissions,” Saganić said.

That's why Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is leading a Climate Action Plan for the region. Saganić said statewide action through programs like the Climate Commiment Act are also key and should be a priority, to help prevent worse wildfire smoke in the future.

Warm weather also worsens ozone pollution, so while that is a less severe problem in this report, authorities said climate action will help reduce ozone pollution as well.

Particulate pollution harms cardiovascular health and worsens asthma. It can cause lung cancer. The American Lung Association said particle pollution is responsible for nearly 48,000 premature deaths in the United States every year.

The American Lung Association has a lung hotline, answering questions about anything related to lung health or air quality: 1-800-LUNG USA.

During wildfire season, Washington’s Department of Ecology maintains a smoke forecast page. Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has resources and FAQs to help residents prepare.

