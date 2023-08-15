Planes and helicopters, dozens of firefighters called to fight Trinity Fire near the Tri-Cities

There is a new several hundred acre fire burning part of Rattlesnake Mountain near the Tri-Cities called the Trinity Fire. That was the size estimate on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters say it is not currently burning on the Hanford site or Hanford Reach National Monument, nor on the Arid Lands Ecology Reserve of the Hanford Reach National Monument , which is one of the most protected tracts of shrub steppe habitat in the Mid-Columbia.

No structures have burned so far. The fire was burning on the south flank of Rattlesnake Mountain. Light winds were pushing the fire toward the north, said Scott Hawley, the incident commander and deputy chief from Benton County District 2.

Several dozers, planes and helicopters are working to slow the fire. The aircraft are dipping water out of the Columbia River. State fire assistance is being deployed to the fire. The fire was burning in grass and brush and had been threatening homes. Some Level 3 evacuations had been issued earlier Monday, but have since been lowered. Crews also shut down State Route 225 for a time due to the fire and fire watchers.

