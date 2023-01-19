how_to_vote
Election 2023
The latest 2023 Election coverage from KNKX and NPR.
Threats made against election workers have sharply increased in recent years, and the latest scares in Washington state have officials thinking of ways to prepare for 2024.
The south part of Tacoma has some of the lowest voter turnout in Washington state. Regardless, organizers for one initiative hit the neighborhood hard this election season.
Burien City Council has been split over the question of what to do about a local homeless encampment. But voters have taken a strong stance.
Election offices are sent envelopes with fentanyl or other substances. Authorities are investigatingAuthorities are trying to determine who sent suspicious letters, including some containing fentanyl or other substances, to local election offices in at least five states, including Washington.
Early vote tallies seem to show support for more law enforcement staffing and infrastructure in most major Western Washington cities, but not all.
Election offices in four Washington counties were evacuated Wednesday, after receiving mail with unknown powdery substances as workers processed ballots.
Around 1% of ballots in most elections are rejected in most Washington state elections. A study released Monday by the University of Washington found evidence that Hispanic and Asian voters had higher rates of ballot rejection than white voters.
Homelessness is a top issue on voters' minds. This week, KNKX co-sponsored a series of debates to see where candidates stand.