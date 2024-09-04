Donate
As school starts, questions about finances and safety linger

KNKX Public Radio | By Emil Moffatt
Published September 4, 2024 at 3:49 PM PDT
As the bell rings for the first day of school in Western Washington, districts are facing tough decisions around finances and school safety.

Students and teachers are returning to classrooms in public schools across the state. While preparing students for their futures remains the objective, districts are facing a host of challenges, including tough financial decisions and finding innovative ways to keep students safe.

Seattle Times education reporter Denisa Superville joined KNKX's All Things Considered to discuss what approach school districts — including Seattle and Marysville are taking to find fixes.

