Zaccai Curtis Cubop Lives!

Hailing from Connecticut but now based in New York, the acclaimed pianist, and producer Zaccai Curtis was recently honored with the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Latin Jazz Album—Cubop Lives. Curtis has performed with Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott), Cindy Blackman, Donald Harrison, and Santana among others. Named a Rising Star by the DownBeat Critics poll in 2020, Curtis has not only developed a prolific performing career with his own groups such as the Zaccai Curtis Quintet and Sonido Solar but composes and arranges for other artists as well. Curtis’ latest album is Sonoluminescence (2026 TRR Collective).

DOORS OPEN: 6:30PM

CONCERT: 7:30PM

