Amtrak Cascades Airo trains debut Sept. 30 in the Pacific Northwest

Pacific Northwest Amtrak Cascades passengers will get the first chance in the country to ride the railroad’s new Airo trains when they debut Sept. 30.

Two new trainsets will make four daily trips between British Columbia’s Vancouver, Seattle, Portland and Eugene. The rollout will continue through early 2027 with an additional six trainsets expected, eventually replacing the existing Amfleet and Talgo trainsets.

The new trains, manufactured in the United States by Siemens Mobility, are part of a larger effort by Amtrak to replace and expand its passenger fleet. The new trainsets include technical upgrades that will speed up service on the railroad’s Eastern corridor where routes switch between electric and diesel power.

For Cascades passengers, the most visible changes will be inside the train with more comfortable seats, large accessible bathrooms, and upgraded cafe cars. All seats have individual power outlets, USB-C chargers, larger tray tables and dedicated cup and tablet holders.

Chris Warner, interim director of the Oregon Department of Transportation, said Oregon continues to see record train ridership. “My hope is that this new train will usher into Oregon a new era of train travel. It’s about building a passenger rail system that is modern, accessible, reliable and ready for the future.”

The administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration, David Fink, described the new Airo trains as “the biggest fleet replacement program in Amtrak’s 50-year history” and said the trains contain advanced monitoring systems that will reduce vehicle downtime and travel delays.

The initial Airo service will include these four daily trips:

Train 516: Seattle to Vancouver, British Columbia, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Seattle to Vancouver, British Columbia, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Train 508: Eugene to Seattle, 4:30 p.m. to 10:50 p.m.

Eugene to Seattle, 4:30 p.m. to 10:50 p.m. Train 503: Seattle to Eugene, 7:10 a.m. to 1:48 p.m.

Seattle to Eugene, 7:10 a.m. to 1:48 p.m. Train 519: Vancouver, British Columbia, to Seattle, 4:45 p.m. to 9:10 p.m.

Washington State Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Meredith called the new trains a “game-changer for rail travel in the Pacific Northwest,” saying they will bring improved comfort and amenities to the corridor.

Amtrak initially purchased 73 Airo trainsets for use across the country, then added 10 more after demand for rail travel exceeded expectations. More Airo trains are scheduled to enter service on other Amtrak routes as production continues.