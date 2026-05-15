Wheelchair movement workshop

Join South Sound Dance Access for a workshop focusing on wheelchair movement mechanics. Learn to work with your chair and use your body and momentum to control your movement. This workshop is open to all wheelchair users! Ambulatory, non ambulatory, manual chair, or power chair.

-The class will be taught by Winni Penrose, an ambulatory wheelchair user of 6 years and professional adaptive dance instructor.

-There is a sliding scale fee of $5-$25. (noone turned away for lack of funds)

-Class will be held at moving parts dance studio at 302 Columbia St. NW. Olympia, WA.

-The parking lot and studio entrance are wheelchair accessible.

-If you have any questions or want to request accommodations please email winni@southsounddanceaccess.com

