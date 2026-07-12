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  • Wine and Beer events
  • Live Music: R&B
  • Wine, Beer and Distillery events

WeRise Wine Bar Presents Vino & Vibes Afro Beats DJ Night

  • Wine and Beer events
  • Live Music: R&B
  • Wine, Beer and Distillery events

WeRise Wine Bar Presents Vino & Vibes Afro Beats DJ Night

Join us for an evening of Afro Beats, wine, and great energy at WeRise Wine Bar!

Event Details

Date: Saturday, August 29
Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Location: WeRise Wines, 1913 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Music: DJ Mixx America
Admission: FREE – No Entry Fee!

WeRise Wine Bar
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
WeRise Wine Bar
1913 2nd AVE
Seattle, Washington 98101
2067172970
hello@werisewines.com
https://www.werisewines.com/wine-bar