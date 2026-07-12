- Wine and Beer events,
- Live Music: R&B,
- Wine, Beer and Distillery events
WeRise Wine Bar Presents Vino & Vibes Afro Beats DJ Night
- Wine and Beer events,
- Live Music: R&B,
- Wine, Beer and Distillery events
WeRise Wine Bar Presents Vino & Vibes Afro Beats DJ Night
Join us for an evening of Afro Beats, wine, and great energy at WeRise Wine Bar!
Event Details
Date: Saturday, August 29
Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Location: WeRise Wines, 1913 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Music: DJ Mixx America
Admission: FREE – No Entry Fee!
WeRise Wine Bar
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
WeRise Wine Bar
1913 2nd AVESeattle, Washington 98101
2067172970
hello@werisewines.com