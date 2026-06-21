- Animal/Nature Events,
- Community Conversation,
- Kids & Family
Wenatchee Bird Walk
- Animal/Nature Events,
- Community Conversation,
- Kids & Family
Wenatchee Bird Walk
Join Wenatchee Public Library and the Wenatchee River Institute to stroll along the Columbia River and look for and learn about local birds. We will be meeting at the Walla Walla Point Park playground. Binoculars will be available to borrow during the program. Children under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Walla Walla Point Park
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Walla Walla Point Park