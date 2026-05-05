On Thursday, June 18, from 5 pm to 10 pm, Pike Place Market will host the Welcoming the World Night Market, an exciting evening filled with food, shopping, music, and community.

Explore 60+ local craftspeople, 20 food vendors, 13 farmers, 2 live art demos, plus enjoy live music from Lace Cadence of KEXP, backyard party games, and more fun throughout the Market.

For this special event only, businesses across Pike Place Market will be extending their hours, giving you even more time to shop, dine, and explore.

Join soccer fans from around the globe as Pike Place Market and Seattle celebrate the culture and diversity that make this city so special.

This is the summer event you won’t want to miss!