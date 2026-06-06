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Welcoming the World Night Market

  • Community Events
  • Food Events
  • Fairs & Festivals

Welcoming the World Night Market

Get ready to welcome the world at Pike Place Market!

On Thursday, June 18, from 5 pm to 10 pm, Pike Place Market will host the Welcoming the World Night Market, an exciting evening filled with food, shopping, music, and community.

Explore 60+ local craftspeople, 20 food vendors, 13 farmers, 2 live art demos, plus enjoy live music from Lace Cadence and Larry Mizell Jr. of KEXP, backyard party games, and more fun throughout the Market.

For this special event only, businesses across Pike Place Market will be extending their hours, giving you even more time to shop, dine, and explore.

Join soccer fans from around the globe as Pike Place Market and Seattle celebrate the culture and diversity that make this city so special.

This is the summer event you won’t want to miss!

Pike Place Market
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Pike Place Market PDA
Info@PikePlaceMarket.org
https://www.pikeplacemarket.org/

Artist Group Info

myalillyacosta@gmail.com
Pike Place Market
85 Pike Street
Seattle, Washington 98101
(206) 682-7453
info@pikeplacemarket.org
https://www.pikeplacemarket.org/