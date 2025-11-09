“WE ARE STARDUST” ~ Joni MItchell Birthday Tribute!

On Saturday, November 7th at 7:30 pm, The Royal Room in Seattle lights up with “We Are Stardust” — a joyful tribute to the music of Joni Mitchell.

Five treasured Northwest vocalists — Jean Lenke, Heather Ward, Nancy Erickson Lamont, Angela Petrucci & Robin Kallsen — join a stellar band of jazz musicians - Francesco Crosara (piano), Dean Schmidt (bass), Max Holmberg (drums & percussion), Steve Kirk (guitar) & special guests to bring Joni’s spirit to the stage.

Join us for a magical evening of folk roots, jazz colors, and timeless melodies that have touched hearts around the world. We’ll celebrate with Both Sides Now, River, California, Big Yellow Taxi, Help Me, Coyote, Woodstock, Song for a Seagull, and The Hissing of Summer Lawns… so many wonderful songs…weaving together her poetry, storytelling, and adventurous harmonies that have made Joni, like stardust, timeless and forever loved.

Seating is limited, and we sold out last year, so be sure to reserve your tickets and. make your dinner table reservations early for this very special celebration.

Doors 6:30pm, show 7:30pm.

Tickets $25 advance, $30 doors