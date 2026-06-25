Washington Outdoor Women's Annual Outdoor Skills Fall Workshop

WOW invites women from across Washington State to disconnect from everyday life and discover new outdoor skills, build confidence, and reconnect with nature at its annual Fall Weekend Outdoor Skills Workshop, September 25th - 27th at Camp Killoqua in Stanwood.

Designed for women ages 18 and older, the annual weekend workshop offers hands-on instruction in a variety of outdoor pursuits taught by experienced volunteer instructors in a supportive, welcoming environment. Participants select three, four-hour courses and can choose from topics such as archery, fly fishing, survival, native plant identification, wildlife awareness, outdoor cooking, gardening for wildlife, and more.

We’re are bringing back Outdoor Photography and Birding and will offer new classes that include: Pine Needle Basketry, Preserving Your Harvest, and Wild Edible Remedies.

