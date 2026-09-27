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  • Live Music: Blues

Washington Blues Society Toy Drive

  • Live Music: Blues

Washington Blues Society Toy Drive

The non-profit Washington Blues Society is supporting Toys for Tots at a huge blues show at Aurora Borealis on Sunday, December 6. Five blues bands including McPage and Powell, Jeff and the Jet City Fliers, The Blue Skies Blues Band, the Karyn Michaelson Band, and Miles from Chicago will perform. Bring your dancin' shoes. Food and beverage service, of course. Admission is by donation to Toys for Tots (suggested minimum $15) or bring a new, unwrapped toy.

Aurora Borealis
$15 donation
03:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Washington Blues Society
http://www.wablues.org
Aurora Borealis
16708 Aurora Ave N.
Seattle, 98133
(206) 629-5744
https://borealisonaurora.com/