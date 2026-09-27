Washington Blues Society Toy Drive

The non-profit Washington Blues Society is supporting Toys for Tots at a huge blues show at Aurora Borealis on Sunday, December 6. Five blues bands including McPage and Powell, Jeff and the Jet City Fliers, The Blue Skies Blues Band, the Karyn Michaelson Band, and Miles from Chicago will perform. Bring your dancin' shoes. Food and beverage service, of course. Admission is by donation to Toys for Tots (suggested minimum $15) or bring a new, unwrapped toy.