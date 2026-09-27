- Live Music: Blues
Washington Blues Society Toy Drive
- Live Music: Blues
Washington Blues Society Toy Drive
The non-profit Washington Blues Society is supporting Toys for Tots at a huge blues show at Aurora Borealis on Sunday, December 6. Five blues bands including McPage and Powell, Jeff and the Jet City Fliers, The Blue Skies Blues Band, the Karyn Michaelson Band, and Miles from Chicago will perform. Bring your dancin' shoes. Food and beverage service, of course. Admission is by donation to Toys for Tots (suggested minimum $15) or bring a new, unwrapped toy.
Aurora Borealis
$15 donation
03:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Washington Blues Society