Baltimore-based multi-instrumentalist Warren Wolf is a vibraphonist, drummer, and pianist whose artistry seamlessly blends jazz, funk, and soul. He has spent more than a decade as a member of the SFJAZZ Collective and has toured extensively with Christian McBride’s Inside Straight. Alongside his demanding performance schedule, he shares his expertise as an educator at the Peabody Institute and San Francisco Conservatory of Music. On History of the Vibraphone (2024, Cellar Music Group), Wolf traces the instrument’s jazz lineage while paying homage to its great architects, drawing on his deep knowledge and appreciation of the vibraphone’s legacy. Wolf “values groove, tone, and emotional honesty” (Paris-Move) on his newest release Smoove Vibes (2026, Outside In Music), creating music that draws listeners in and keeps them engaged.

