USBL Playoffs - June 5-7

The United States Basketball League (USBL) is excited to announce that the 2026 USBL Playoffs will officially move from Salem to the Tacoma, Washington area, with all postseason games set to take place at Pierce College from June 5–7. The USBL was founded with a singular objective: to create a professional basketball league that combines world-class competition with sustainable business practices and responsible governance. Our teams represent cities across America, bringing professional basketball to fans in both established and emerging markets. Through disciplined operations and long-term alignment, the USBL is building a league designed to endure.