USA vs. Paraguay After-Hours Viewing Party

The World’s Game Weekend brings two days of soccer celebration to MOPOP, blending film, fandom, and hands-on play. Kicking off Friday, Sky Church hosts an after-hours takeover with a free screening of the USA vs. Paraguay match at 5:45 PM, presented in partnership with FOX 13.

Tickets are free, but space is limited. While walk-ups are available day of, we highly encourage reserving your tickets in advance.

Please note, museum galleries will not be available for entry during this event.