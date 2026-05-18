- Sports event
USA vs. Paraguay After-Hours Viewing Party
- Sports event
USA vs. Paraguay After-Hours Viewing Party
The World’s Game Weekend brings two days of soccer celebration to MOPOP, blending film, fandom, and hands-on play. Kicking off Friday, Sky Church hosts an after-hours takeover with a free screening of the USA vs. Paraguay match at 5:45 PM, presented in partnership with FOX 13.
Tickets are free, but space is limited. While walk-ups are available day of, we highly encourage reserving your tickets in advance.
Please note, museum galleries will not be available for entry during this event.
MoPOP (Museum of Pop Culture)
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
MOPOP
2067702700
info@mopop.org
MoPOP (Museum of Pop Culture)
325 5th Avenue N.Seattle, Washington 98109
206-770-2700
info@mopop.org