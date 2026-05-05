University of Puget Sound Business Insights: Agentic AI: Risks and Opportunities May 27

Agentic AI: Risks and Opportunities

People think agentic AI will revolutionize everything. But this suggestion raises a range of other questions. In what sense is it agentic? Can AI agents enhance human agency and creativity — or will they replace humans in the workforce? Where does the responsibility lie when AI agents make mistakes? What new risks and opportunities come with agentic AI? This session will engage these questions and more, from the philosophical to the more straightforwardly practical risks and opportunities presented by agentic AI.

Join us for an exclusive and thought-provoking discussion for business leaders, featuring Professor of Philosophy Ariela Tubert in conversation with Microsoft's Corporate Vice President for Power Platform Ryan Cunningham ’05.

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

2–5 p.m.

Microsoft Redmond Campus

One Esterra Building

15550 NE Turing St.

Redmond, WA 98052