Tower of Power: 58 Years of Funk and Soul

Tower of Power has delivered the best in funk and soul music for 58 years.

The band has long since surpassed Castillo’s modest aspirations. Throughout their storied career, the group has traveled the world, produced hit singles, and backed legendary artists including Otis Redding, Elton John, Santana, The Grateful Dead, John Lee Hooker, Aerosmith, and Bonnie Raitt. In the process they’ve defined an instantly recognizable “Oakland soul” sound.

In 2018, Tower of Power returned to Oakland to celebrate their landmark 50th anniversary. The band’s window-rattling grooves and raucous party spirit has been a balm for the soul throughout their half-century existence, with the release of 50 Years of Funk & Soul: Live at the Fox Theater continuing this legacy. The future of the band is set out to be just as vigorous and dynamic as its past: just the way Tower of Power likes it!