Tim Park is a jazz trumpeter, composer, and aspiring arts administrator based in Seattle and Oberlin, OH. Growing up in the vibrant Jazz scene of Seattle and attending Garfield High School’s Jazz program allowed him to explore his musical identity and grow a passion for event organizing, making the stage a shared community space that creates meaningful experiences for musicians and listeners alike. Park is now studying Jazz Performance and Composition at Oberlin Conservatory with Dr. Eddie Henderson and Jay Ashby.

This August at the Royal Room, the Tim Park Ensemble will premiere “Clouds We Left Behind,” a collection of compositions reflecting on Park’s first year navigating music away from home. Songs will also include arrangements of Great American Songbook tunes and compositions from great jazz figures, including Sonny Rollins, Bill Evans, and Lennie Niehaus. Join us for an evening of fantastic live music and exciting new works!

Trumpet: Tim Park

Alto Saxophone: Will Aldrich

Tenor Saxophone: Max Wilson

Piano and Keys: Timo Mok

Bass: Olivia McVicker

Drums: Josh Setala

