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  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Live Music: All

Tim Park Ensemble

  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Live Music: All

Tim Park Ensemble

Tim Park is a jazz trumpeter, composer, and aspiring arts administrator based in Seattle and Oberlin, OH. Growing up in the vibrant Jazz scene of Seattle and attending Garfield High School’s Jazz program allowed him to explore his musical identity and grow a passion for event organizing, making the stage a shared community space that creates meaningful experiences for musicians and listeners alike. Park is now studying Jazz Performance and Composition at Oberlin Conservatory with Dr. Eddie Henderson and Jay Ashby.

This August at the Royal Room, the Tim Park Ensemble will premiere “Clouds We Left Behind,” a collection of compositions reflecting on Park’s first year navigating music away from home. Songs will also include arrangements of Great American Songbook tunes and compositions from great jazz figures, including Sonny Rollins, Bill Evans, and Lennie Niehaus. Join us for an evening of fantastic live music and exciting new works!

Trumpet: Tim Park
Alto Saxophone: Will Aldrich
Tenor Saxophone: Max Wilson
Piano and Keys: Timo Mok
Bass: Olivia McVicker
Drums: Josh Setala

The Royal Room
Tickets $20 advance | $25 doors
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Royal Room
https://theroyalroomseattle.com/

Artist Group Info

Tim Park
http://timparkmusic.com/
The Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave S.
Seattle, Washington 98118
(206) 906-9920
https://theroyalroomseattle.com/