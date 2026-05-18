- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Sports event,
- Community Events
The World's Game Weekend
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Sports event,
- Community Events
The World's Game Weekend
Welcome to The World’s Game Weekend: a two-day tournament of film, fandom, and all things fútbol. From first whistle to the final play, it’s a weekend that celebrates the culture, community, and global impact of the game—only at MOPOP.
Saturday, June 13 | Full Lineup of Programming:
Member Morning | 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- Early access for members featuring a special screening of Pelé: Birth of a Legend
Icons of Soccer Artifact Spotlight | 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM
- A limited-time artifact spotlight in partnership with Julien’s Auctions
UW Soccer Clinic | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Free with admission youth camp featuring high-energy drills and gameplay led by the UW Men’s 2025 National Championship team in Sky Church
MoPOP (Museum of Pop Culture)
$25.75-$40.50
08:30 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
MOPOP
2067702700
info@mopop.org
MoPOP (Museum of Pop Culture)
325 5th Avenue N.Seattle, Washington 98109
206-770-2700
info@mopop.org