Welcome to The World’s Game Weekend: a two-day tournament of film, fandom, and all things fútbol. From first whistle to the final play, it’s a weekend that celebrates the culture, community, and global impact of the game—only at MOPOP.

Saturday, June 13 | Full Lineup of Programming:

Member Morning | 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM

- Early access for members featuring a special screening of Pelé: Birth of a Legend

Icons of Soccer Artifact Spotlight | 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

- A limited-time artifact spotlight in partnership with Julien’s Auctions

UW Soccer Clinic | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

- Free with admission youth camp featuring high-energy drills and gameplay led by the UW Men’s 2025 National Championship team in Sky Church