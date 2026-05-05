The 42nd “The Runner Stumbles” 5k walk, and 5k/10k race will take place on Sunday July 5th at Nelson Dairy Farm in Suncadia.

The course rolls over tree-lined trails and alongside the Cle Elum River. It's fast, good for new runners, and those hoping to PR alike.

There will be trophies for the masters winners and top 3 finishers of both distances, and ribbons three places deep awarded by age-group . . so, you stand a good chance of taking something home to remember the day by.

There will be refreshments, and a dash and drawing for kids . . fun for runners, walkers and their families.

The race takes its name from the last movie made by Stanley Kramer (The Wild One, High Noon). "The Runner Stumbles" was filmed in Roslyn in the late 70s and is set in a rural Roman Catholic parish. A nun in tennis shoes has been the race's mascot for well over a decade.

This event will give you a head start on a fun summer day out our way, with the firefighters hosting an all-you-can-eat breakfast, live music at the popular farmer's market in Roslyn's historic downtown (established in 1886), 10 hole putt-putt golf at Dru Bru brewery, and a doggie diving and swim competition which is just as weird and cute as it sounds.

This race is a throwback. It’s run completely by volunteers, with the proceeds benefitting local youth. This year we are again proud to be helping Cle Elum/Roslyn High School cross-country, which has really developed into a really successful program . . Great young people on and off the course.

It will be a good day for a good cause.

Thank you so much for reading and we hope to see you there!