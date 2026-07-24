Let The Rumba Kings transport you the shores of the Mediterranean - where music and passion collide!

The Rumba Kings defy expectations with their captivating live performances. Although their name suggests a focus on rumba, the band's repertoire extends far beyond that genre. Their music draws from a wide range of influences, resulting in a diverse and enchanting experience.

At the heart of their show is the Spanish guitar, which takes center stage alongside a string quartet and various other instruments, while guest vocalists make up a portion of the performance, the majority of the show is instrumental.

The Rumba Kings prioritize showmanship, infusing their soulful and passionate music with a visually engaging performance. Guitarist George Stevens adds a visual dimension by dancing while playing and connecting with the crowd, enhancing the overall experience for the audience.